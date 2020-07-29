The district is asking parents to choose between two learning options by Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Richland School District Two announced their first day of school will be on August 31 with two back to school options for parents.

Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis held a live-stream to explain their plan on Wednesday.

Richland Two is offering two back to school options for parents to choose from – a phased reopening model or a year-long virtual academy called R2eSchool. Parents need to tell the district their decision by this Friday.

However, Libby Roof, Richland Two’s chief communication officer, said the decision won’t be set in stone.

“This isn’t a contract. You’re not signing on the line. But we need to do planning. We’ve got class rosters to build and schedules to build so we need this information, but we are going to be flexible.”

According to district superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, phase one of reopening will have two options, Richland Two e-School or e-learning at your home school.

In phase two, the classroom community model will be added at the elementary model.

"When it's moderate spread, we’ll add in the classroom community model at the elementary level where they will actually come to school every day with their teacher. Now, parents can stay in the e-learning model if they choose to do so. And then at the middle and high school [levels], we will be on the AA/BB schedule. In phase three, we’ll introduce the last component of that, which is the five-day face to face option for our families,” Dr. Davis said.

Richland Two E-school (or R2eSchool) is the district’s year-long virtual program. The e-learning at home is the first phase of the reopening model.

According to the district, the difference between the e-school and e-learning is that the e-learning from home is designed to transition to in-person learning with the same class and teacher. The R2eschool stays virtual for the entire year with a different set of teachers.

E-learning during phase one will have students taking classes with their teachers at a particular time.

“[Students] have class at a particular time with their teacher. So, if they have Ms. Ruth for first period, they will log in at 8 o’ clock, or whatever time we set the bell schedule to be, with Ms. Ruth for math. That class will last for x number of minutes. They will then have a break, log out of Ms. Ruth’s class and go to their next class. They will be interacting with their teacher in real time through technology. So, it’ll be the student and all of his or her classmates with their teacher. That’s called a synchronous environment.”

There may also be some asynchronous learning where the students do an assignment online on their own time by a certain deadline.