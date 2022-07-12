Richland School District Two to hold public meeting on 2022-23 budget

Public is invited to next school board meeting on July 12 to discuss the district's $315 million budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The public is invited to the upcoming Richland County School District Two public hearing on July 12 where the board will discuss the 2022-23 budget.

The meeting will be the first public meeting, and the second reading of the budget before the board votes on the almost $315 million general fund budget. The first reading of the draft budget took place during the June 28 board meeting.

Because the South Carolina General Assembly did not finalize the Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2022-23 until June 15, the school district could not present their own budget as approximately 63% of the revenue in the district's general fund comes from state sources.

The district's Board of Trustees approved a continuing resolution in June to allow the district to remain able to issue checks and pay bills until the 2022-23 budget is passed.

The 2022-23 budget does include salary increases for employees, including:

Teacher Salary Schedule Step increase from FY 21–22 (for eligible employees)

All Non-teacher Salary Step increase from FY 21–22 (for eligible employees)

Increase to Teacher Salary Schedule of 2% per cell (for eligible employees)

Increase all other Salary Schedules by 2% (includes related fringe benefits costs)

State increase to Bus Driver Salary Schedule of 8% (increase includes 8% for bus monitors)

Increase Instructional Aides Salary Schedule by an additional 3%

Increase Maintenance/Custodial Salary Schedule by an additional 3%

Overall the 2022-23 budget projects a 3.27% increase in salaries over the previous year, and a 7.62% increase in the cost of employee benefits.

For the second year in a row, the general fund budget will reflect a $3 million cost savings based on staff turnover.