Richland Two teacher honored with national award

Gibson is the recipient of the 2020 Early Career Educator of Color Leadership Award from the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) for his specialized teaching in racial and social justice education practices.

"This racial and social justice work, it’s not a separate identity from the other subject areas. You incorporate it into the subject areas," says Gibson. "For example, if you talk about the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, you can compare it to contemporary issues like Colin Kapernick and you demonstrate the different things of protesting when it came between Rosa and Colin. Same with voter suppression that happened when Black men were able to first vote, and you compare that to today’s world when it comes to voter suppression we still have today."

The Richland Two school teacher has a real passion for teaching the nation's history in regards to race. "I’m a firm believer that every teacher should be working with this racial and social injustice work. I think it’s important that teachers are able to serve their students, or as I call them scholars, and their families, for them to have an environment and a classroom where they feel safe and their voice are heard."

Gibson knew at a young age that he wanted to make a difference with young people and show them anything is possible. He recounts what it was like for him growing up in a school with very little Black representation in his school's faculty.

"I had a Black music teacher in elementary school and a Black PE teacher, but that it," says Gibson. "So, from elementary to high school, I didn’t have any black male teacher, especially in the general education teachers. I really wanted to be that representation in the classroom and to let the kids and also let these black boys and brown boys know they can pursue this career as well."