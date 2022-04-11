'Dysfunction' and 'misconduct' are two words used to describe Richland Two in Inspector General's audit

The audit claimed there was misconduct and disfunction on the district board.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The State Inspector General said Richland School District Two board is 'dysfunctional.' This comes five months after Governor Henry McMaster requested a review of the school board.

The 54-page audit included allegations of misconduct with the use of district funds. There were also claims of dysfunction between board members. To some, this report was no surprise.

"Was not surprised at all. A lot of the findings in the report showed what a lot of parents thought," Gary Dennis, a Richland Two parent said.

The Inspector General's report looked at multiple aspects of the administration of Richland School District Two. It claimed the District needed better procedures on how it deals with money. The report said the board had no policy on district-issued spending cards and there were times when money between separate accounts was mixed together.

The report was also sharply critical of the school board. The review cited some of the violations of policy and ethics, while also identifying factions on the panel. The report stated the board members spent meetings arguing with each other and not discussing district business.

It said the board focused on academic items just 14 percent of the time in the past four years. The report also said they seemed confused about their role when it comes to overseeing the district. The report called them dysfunctional.

"I have great concern when the board of directors for that govern all three of my kids schools have been deemed dysfunctional by the top," Shanay Parker, a parent of four Richland Two students said.

Gary Dennis said this will impact the district's ability to get more teacher hires.

"It does affect future for kids because one teacher are not going to want to work here seeing all this. They know it's a hostile work environment between board members and that carries over into the superintendent from the top down," Dennis said.

While parents are outraged by the findings, Richland School District Two responded with a statement. It said in part, "The report doesn't claim there's any intentional wrongdoing...and they're going to use the report to make improvements...And the district administration is a 'team of professionals who have devoted their careers toward working for the betterment of students, staff and the community.'"

Tuesday's ballot for Richland County residents also includes school board seats for district two. Parker said this is something to consider when entering the booth.

"Do you're due diligence and research you candidates before you vote for them," she said.