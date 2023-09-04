Looking for a job? Richland Two holding career fairs in September

Newly hired certified teachers will receive a $3,000 signing bonus, the highest bonus offered by a Midlands school district, according to district officials.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District Two will be holding two career fairs in September.

The district says it is looking for "purpose-driven employees" to fill a wide range of job openings, including teachers, guest teachers, teaching assistants, bus drivers, and more.

Newly hired certified teachers will receive a $3,000 signing bonus, the highest bonus offered by a Midlands school district, according to district officials. New classified employees receive a $1,500 hiring bonus.

Virtual Career Fair: Wednesday, September 6

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Google Meet

Career Fair: Wednesday, September 20

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at R2i2

Registration is required to participate in the career fairs.

The Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2i2) is located at 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, SC 29229.

For more information about the upcoming Career Fairs visit the district’s website or contact the district’s Recruitment and Retention Coordinator, Shana Dawkins, at 803-738-3213.