Richland Two Charter High School to close in June, district says

According to the district, the charter school board of trustees voted to close the charter school on Feb. 15.

Students will remain at the school for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The final day of school with be June 11 and the school will close on June 30, 2021.

The school opened in 2010 and was aimed at students looking for a 'modern approach' to their education.

Students learned through digital learning management systems and met with core teachers in English, Math and Science daily. They were also able to follow a morning or afternoon schedule. In 2013, the Charter School opened to students in the ninth through 12th grade. In 2017, the school moved to it's current location.

According to the release, the vote to close the school happened after a review of finances. This review showed that they would not be able to continue the services students and staff were accustomed to receiving.

Any students not graduating at the end of the year will be transferred to their zoned school.

Richland School District Two is following closure procedures noted in the school handbook, according to Richland Two. According to the district, parents were emailed about the closed on Feb. 19 and also received a call and a text.