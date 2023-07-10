New Richland Two school superintendent to hold meet-and-greet sessions for the public

Dr. Kim Moore has three meet-and-greet sessions scheduled in July

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of the Richland Two school district have opportunities to meet new superintendent Dr. Kim Moore in a series of meet-and-greet sessions scheduled in late July.

After a months-long search involving 39 applicants from 20 states, Moore was one of three finalists for the superintendent's position in one of South Carolina's fastest growing districts. She won the nomination after a 6-1 vote.

Shortly after the announcement of her nomination, Moore said, "We are committed to one thing and one thing only: to provide the best educational experience to each and every child that we have the privilege to educate."

Dr. Moore previously served as the Assistant Superintendent of Career and Innovative Programs in Pasco County School District of Florida and takes over the district that has not had a superintendent since former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis stepped down in January.

She is a retired US Army Chemical Corps Officer, adjunct faculty member at Nova Southern University, and executive director for Maxwell Leadership. Her last military assignment was at The Pentagon as assistant for negotiations, Office for the Secretary of Defense, Department of the Army.

Richland Two students, parents, employees and members of the community will be able to meet Dr. Moore during one of these dates and times:

Tuesday, July 25, 4:30-5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26, 4:30-5:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 27, 8:30-9:45 a.m.