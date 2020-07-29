Richland Two moves start date back on August 31

The district will have three phases to its reopening plan.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District Two announced it has approved a revised scheudle for the start of school with students returning on August 31.

The district is giving parents a choice to start back with face to face learning or virtual and they want parents to let them know their decision.

The district has a selection form on their website. It must be completed for each Richland Two student by a parent or guardian by July 31.

The district suggest reviewing their reopening plan before making a decision.

The form should have been sent to parents via email, but if you didn't receive it, you can send that information to info@richland2.org. Once you are ready to complete the form, click on the following link or on the button below: https://webapps.richland2.org/btss/

Richland One will not start in-person five day a week instruction, however. Their going to operate in a phased in system. Each phase will be entered depending on where Richland County is on DHEC's assesment that rates the spread of the coronavirus in each county.

Phase 1 (high spread): E-learning and virtual school

Phase 2 (medium spread): Pre-k through 5th grade will have elearning, a virtual school, and classroom communities. 6th through 12th grade will have those options as well, but also the AA/BB days blended with eLearning.

Phase 3 (low spread): Virtual school, eLearning through schools, and a traditional face-to-face instruction.

The plan for the district has not officially been approved by the South Carolina Department of Education but it was submitted back on July 17.

Richland One said it will have three phases for opening.