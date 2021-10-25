Richland Two School board meets Tuesday with special rules in place

Meeting capacity is limited to twenty people and no signs will be allowed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A regularly scheduled Richland Two Board of Trustees meeting for Tuesday October 26 will have some new safety procedures at the meeting.

In order to allow for social distancing due to COVID-19, a safe distance between the public and the board, and to ensure adequate access for emergency personnel, capacity for the members of the public who wish to attend the meeting in-person is limited to 20. In case that capacity is reached and to provide members of the public the ability to watch the board meeting from the safety of their home, the meeting will also be streamed live here.

Citizens coming to attend the meeting will be allowed in on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 5 p.m. and be seated in the boardroom. As the lobby closes to the public at 5 p.m., citizens attending the board meeting will not be allowed to linger in the lobby.

The public will not be allowed to protest or loiter in front of the main entrance. This is for safety reasons to allow emergency access into the building and for others who have other business to enter the building.

In an effort to effectively maintain a safe environment, any person attending the meeting who is out of order, loud, disruptive, making inappropriate comments, and/or a safety concern will be asked to be seated or leave by a security officer. If the person does not comply, a Richland County Sheriff Deputy will escort them off the property.

No signage or other objects will be allowed into the facility that could either be a distraction or used as a weapon.

Public Participation is on the agenda for the October 26 meeting.

Comments may be received from any Richland Two student, parent/legal guardian, resident, property owner or business owner as well as any Richland County elected official. The Board sets aside a maximum of 30 minutes (15 minutes at the beginning and 15 minutes prior to the end of the public portion of the meeting). As each speaker is allotted three minutes, Public Participation will be limited to the first 10 people who sign up to speak (five during the first Public Participation and five during the second Public Participation).

The sign-up to speak will open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 6:15 p.m. on October 26 in the lobby of R2i2.