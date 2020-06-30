Richland 2 Superintendent tests positive for coronavirus

Dr. Baron Davis said he began having symptoms over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland District 2 Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis is among the more than 36,000 people in South Carolina who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an email sent Tuesday to district parents, Davis said he tested positive for Covid19 after experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend.

Davis said that prior to his diagnosis he was taking precautions such as wearing a mask and working from home.

"I feel it is important to share this news with all of you in an effort to be open and transparent as our community, state and country continue to deal with the pandemic," he said. "I urge you to take this virus very seriously because it can affect anyone."

Davis said he'll remain in quarantine for 10 days and until he's symptom free for at least 72 hours.