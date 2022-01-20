Richland Two closing schools for Friday due to winter weather chance

Students will have until Wednesday, Jan. 26 to turn in Friday's work to be considered in attendance of that day's virtual classes.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A second Richland County school district is heading to virtual learning for Friday due to the potential for hazardous wintry weather.

Richland Two announced on Thursday that all schools and facilities in its district will be closed and all after-school activities canceled due as a precaution on Friday. The district, in a statement, said that the decision was based on updates from city and county emergency officials as well as the threat of hazardous travel conditions and possible power outages.