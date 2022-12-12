Richland Two's school choice online applications now being accepted

Parents/guardians can apply for students to attend magnet school, virtual school or another district school through the Choice program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The online application process for Richland School District Two's "Choice Program" is now open.

The program allows students to apply to a magnet school, virtual school or another school outside of their residential school zone. Parents/guardians applying online can indicate up to three schools or programs they would like their student to attend.

Applications opened at 8 a.m. Monday, December 12, and will remain open until January 25.

As a reminder, this program is only open to students residentially zoned in Richland Two.

Currently, the district has 12 middle school magnet programs (9 are selective and 4 are lottery-based) and 11 high school magnet programs (8 are selective, 4 are lottery-based).

The district's eSchool Program is a full time virtual learning experience for middle and high school students; and Expanded Choice offers students the chance to attend a school other than the school for which they are zoned.

School officials say placements will take effect the following school year.