Richland Two's school choice online applications now being accepted

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The online application process for Richland School District Two's "Choice Program" is now open.
The program allows students to apply to a magnet school, virtual school or another school outside of their residential school zone. Parents/guardians applying online can indicate up to three schools or programs they would like their student to attend.
Applications opened at 8 a.m. Monday, December 12, and will remain open until January 25.
As a reminder, this program is only open to students residentially zoned in Richland Two.
Currently, the district has 12 middle school magnet programs (9 are selective and 4 are lottery-based) and 11 high school magnet programs (8 are selective, 4 are lottery-based).
The district's eSchool Program is a full time virtual learning experience for middle and high school students; and Expanded Choice offers students the chance to attend a school other than the school for which they are zoned.
School officials say placements will take effect the following school year.
To access the application just head to the district's website.