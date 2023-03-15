Ride of Your Life scholarships increase to $10K per student, deadline to apply looming

South Carolina State Fair scholarship program for high school seniors increases awards for first time in ten years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty South Carolina high school seniors could be the recipients of the South Carolina State Fair's Ride of Your Life Scholarships this year. For the first time in ten years, those lucky students will see an increase in the amount of money granted to them -- $10,000, up from $6,000.

Potential scholars need to get their Ride of Your Life applications submitted before the March 15, 2023 deadline.

The SC State Fair nonprofit has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships for more than a thousand students through the Ride of Your Life program since 1997.

Scholarships will be awarded to 50 high school seniors across South Carolina and will be paid out at $2,500 per year over four years. Students pursuing two-year degrees will receive $2,500 per year over two years.

The scholarship funds must be used at a South Carolina university, college, or institution and may cover tuition or other educational expenses such as on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks. Scholarships are awarded based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application. Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.