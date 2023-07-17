River Bluff High School names interim principal for 2023-2024 school year

Former principal to fill in while Dr. Smith and family recover from injuries

Until Jacob Smith returns to his post as principal at RBHS, the interim principal will be Dr. Luke Clamp for the 2023-2024 school year.

Clamp is the founding principal at RBHS and current Executive Director of Secondary Schools. Not only has Clamp worked closely with many of River Bluff's leaders and teachers, he will being a wealth of knowledge and experience to the community.

Smith is expected to return to his position as soon as he is able. He, his wife and two sons sustained minor injuries in an automobile accident while on vacation. Smith's daughter has been transferred to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.