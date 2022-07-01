River Bluff High School shifts to e-learning due to COVID surge among staff

Officials say they made the decision based on the school’s percentage of staff who are positive, symptomatic and quarantined.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — River Bluff High School will shift for a week of January 10 due to a surge in COVID-19 among staff.

Beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, River Bluff High School will temporarily shift all students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning, according to school officials.

Students are tentatively scheduled to come back to school to resume face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, January 18.

Here is the schedule:

Monday, January 10: Full day of e-learning

Tuesday, January 11: Full day of e-learning

Wednesday, January 12: Full day of e-learning

Thursday, January 13: Half day of e-learning (Previously scheduled half day for students, with dismissal at 12:40 p.m.)

Friday, January 14: No school for students (Previously scheduled teacher workday)

Monday, January 17: No school for students (Holiday)

Tuesday, January 18: Tentatively return to school for face-to-face instruction

Hello Gators, here is the NEW isolation and quarantine guidance. pic.twitter.com/vHgqGvRJrn — River Bluff High Sch (@RBHSGators) January 8, 2022

There will be no school-related clubs, sports, activities and/or events from Jan. 10–13. Extracurricular activities will resume on Friday, Jan. 14.

The school will follow up with additional information, including the plan for exams scheduled for next week.