Clinton College helps pay for 43 elementary school projects for Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies

Clinton College presented a $22,000 dollar check on Tuesday in support of Sunset Park Elementary.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Clinton College surprised a Rock Hill elementary school with a big check on Tuesday. Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies received $22,000 to fund classroom projects.

Clinton College, an HBCU, partnered with Sunset Park earlier this year, saying it wants to use its resources to help the elementary. Initially, teachers submitted project proposals, thinking they were competing for money to fund their ideas.

The surprise – there’s enough money to pay for them all.

“[Teachers] put their heart into all that they do and they do spend a lot of money out of their own pocket to fund things for their students," Nakia Barnes, principal of Sunset Park, said. "However, the money Clinton [College] is providing will allow them to have additional money they can use on their students."

This $22,000 check is part of a much bigger partnership spearheaded by Clinton College. As part of its mission to support the Southside of Rock Hill, it partnered with Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies, investing in its teachers and students.

“Obviously, we’re investing in our children because they’re so important," Lester McCorn, president of Clinton College, said. "Whether they come to Clinton College or not, we know that making this investment is going to make such a difference. It is also letting the school know that we’re here for them.”

The project will fund 43 different projects at $500 apiece.

