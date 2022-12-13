Saluda River Academy for the Arts produces two News19 Teachers of the Week

This week we have a special treat that’s double the fun. We set out to surprise not one, but two educators in Lexington District Two.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's cool that Lauren McClure was nominated to be the News19 Teacher of the Week. You see, even before she was a teacher at Saluda River Academy for the Arts in Lexington School District Two, she was a student.

"Some of the teachers that were here when I was a student are still here, so it's cool to be able to work with them,” said McClure. “They saw me from the beginning, they see me now, and we have that special relationship.”

“They can say, hey Lauren, I think you could do this a little bit differently,” said McClure. “I think you should give it a try this way."

McClure says she knew in the first grade that she wanted to be a teacher, because of the difference she could make in the world.

"As long as these kids know that we care about them and that we love them and we want to take care of them,” said McClure. “We love them and take care of them and so that's super important to me that they know that when they walk into the door, that they're part of the McClure family.”

Her students aren’t the only ones that think highly of her. In fact, it was a co-worker at the elementary school that reached out because, in his words, “she always goes above and beyond to meet the needs of her students.”

"She literally just jumps and goes -- monitoring and adjusting to anything you ask her,” said Cameron Beeler. “She's willing to help at all times and goes above and beyond."

Beeler is a counselor at Saluda River Academy for the Arts. Little did he know, someone in the community nominated him to be the News19 Teacher of the Week.

"At first I thought you were saying this is the person that nominated you and then I realized what you were saying,” said Beeler. “It just took me aback for a second. I was surprised."

Ms. McClure and Mr. Beeler may have been surprised, but the school's principal Jim LeBlanc was not.

“These two, you know, they are so deserving of it, and they go above and beyond just serving this school,” said LeBlanc. “They serve in many capacities beyond their roles because they're so invested in making sure these students are really set up for success."

"I'm sure Ms. McClure feels the same way, but we both take this with pride of course,” said Beeler. “All of the teachers here are just as great and everywhere else, but it does feel amazing to be recognized."

That’s why Lauren McClure and Cameron Beeler are the News19 Teachers of the Week.