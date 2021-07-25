Salvation Army hosts Operation School Supplies for local students ahead of the new school year

If you’re in need of school supplies the registration deadline is Friday, July 30.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The beginning of a new school year should be a time of eagerness and excitement. Yet for many children, it can be embarrassing if they do not have adequate backpacks and school supplies.

On Sunday, News19’s Brandon Taylor spoke with Major Mack Craddock of the Salvation Army of the Midlands about “Operation: School Supplies.”

Major Craddock is the new leader of the local Midlands chapter of the Salvation Army. He’s only been on the job for a few weeks but is already making sure the youngest minds in our community are ready for success.

“A lot of our families are making the decision; do I buy school supplies, or do I pay rent?” said Major Craddock. “If I buy school supplies, I can't buy food.”

Operation School Supplies provides children with the supplies they need to start the school year with confidence. Back in 2019, the program assisted 481 children.

"Education is so vitally important for our children,” said Major Craddock. “We know that education is a ladder out of ignorance and poverty, and to take the best opportunity with education, you've got to come properly supplied.”



School supplies aren’t the only thing students will walk away with. Major Craddock says it’s important for children to be comfortable and that means starting each day on the right foot.

"We're hoping that almost every child who comes and gets school supplies, receives a new pair of shoes.,” said Major Craddock.

If you would like to donate to the Operation: School Supplies program as an individual or part of a group, please contact Mark Barrett at 803-309-3244 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.

School supplies and backpacks will be accepted through Monday, August 2, 2021

If you’re in need of school supplies the registration deadline is Friday, July 30.