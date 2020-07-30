25 more SC school district reopening plans get approved

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved 25 school district reopening plans submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education.
"School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick."
The 25 school districts whose reopening plans were approved today are:
- Abbeville County School District
- Aiken County Public School District
- Beaufort County School District
- Calhoun County Public Schools
- Darlington County School District
- Edgefield County School District
- The School District of Greenville County
- Greenwood School District 50
- Hampton School District One
- Kershaw County School District
- Lancaster County School District
- Laurens County School District 56
- Lexington County School District One
- Lexington County School District Two
- Lexington County School District Three
- Lexington School District Four
- School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties
- School District of Newberry County
- School District of Oconee County
- Orangeburg County School District
- School District of Pickens County
- Williamsburg County School District
- York School District 1
- Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)
- Fort Mill School District (York 4)
According to the release, these 25 plans are in addition to six others that were approved on July 27. The department is reviewing the remaining plans and will announce approvals in the coming days.
According to the department, districts must meet criteria set by SCDE. That criteria includes offering both virtual and face-to-face options for learning, a plan and time frame to review plans to move to full time face-to-face instruction, and the establishment of how the instruction will be provided.
Unlike the emergency remote learning during COVID-19 school closures, schools will have daily instructional schedules, feedback from teachers, and high standards for earning passing grades.
Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found here.