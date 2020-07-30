25 more SC school district reopening plans get approved

According to the department, schools must meet certain criteria before being approved. The total number of district approved is 31

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved 25 school district reopening plans submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education.

"School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick."

The 25 school districts whose reopening plans were approved today are:

Abbeville County School District

Aiken County Public School District

Beaufort County School District

Calhoun County Public Schools

Darlington County School District

Edgefield County School District

The School District of Greenville County

Greenwood School District 50

Hampton School District One

Kershaw County School District

Lancaster County School District

Laurens County School District 56

Lexington County School District One

Lexington County School District Two

Lexington County School District Three

Lexington School District Four

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

School District of Newberry County

School District of Oconee County

Orangeburg County School District

School District of Pickens County

Williamsburg County School District

York School District 1

Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)

Fort Mill School District (York 4)

According to the release, these 25 plans are in addition to six others that were approved on July 27. The department is reviewing the remaining plans and will announce approvals in the coming days.

According to the department, districts must meet criteria set by SCDE. That criteria includes offering both virtual and face-to-face options for learning, a plan and time frame to review plans to move to full time face-to-face instruction, and the establishment of how the instruction will be provided.

Unlike the emergency remote learning during COVID-19 school closures, schools will have daily instructional schedules, feedback from teachers, and high standards for earning passing grades.