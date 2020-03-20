COLUMBIA, S.C. — All of South Carolina's hundreds of thousands of students are learning at home through at least the end of March.

Several of you have asked about internet access for your students.

RELATED: List: School meal programs in South Carolina due to coronavirus closings

On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Education provided an updated list of free and discounted internet providers.

RELATED: S.C. likely to roll out wifi-enabled buses on Monday as students learn at home

The Department also says they have received 568 requests for wifi-enabled school buses. 3,000 of the buses are available.

As of Friday, 43 buses were already at or on the way to sites in Allendale, Clarendon, Dillon, Fairfield, Florence, and Hampton.

The Department said more will be placed over the weekend, the original plan was to roll them out Monday.

However, if you're not able to access the bus locations or otherwise need internet access, here is the list of free and discounted providers:

AT&T: $10 internet for qualified new customers

$10 internet for qualified new customers Charter/Spectrum: Free internet for 60 days for students, call 844-488-8395

Free internet for 60 days for students, call 844-488-8395 Chesne Communications: call 864-461-2211

call 864-461-2211 Comporium: Call 888-403-2667, if in the Midlands call 800-258-7978

Call 888-403-2667, if in the Midlands call 800-258-7978 FTC: 888-218-5050 and press '4' when prompted, visit FTC.net and begin a chat session by clicking on the bottom right of the screen, text 843-382-8398, email contact@ftc.net

888-218-5050 and press '4' when prompted, visit FTC.net and begin a chat session by clicking on the bottom right of the screen, text 843-382-8398, email contact@ftc.net Hagray: visit Hargray.com/freeinternet, or call 877-427-4729

visit Hargray.com/freeinternet, or call 877-427-4729 Home Telecom: visit HomeSC.com/Connect, contact caoimhe.zett@hometelco.com or 843-761-9859

visit HomeSC.com/Connect, contact caoimhe.zett@hometelco.com or 843-761-9859 PRTC: Walterboro customers call 843-538-2020, or St. George customers call 843-931-1212

Walterboro customers call 843-538-2020, or St. George customers call 843-931-1212 PRTC (Piedmont) : call 864-682-3131

: call 864-682-3131 TruVista: call 800-768-1212

call 800-768-1212 WCTEL: call 864-446-2111, visit wctel.com/covid-19/

call 864-446-2111, visit wctel.com/covid-19/ Xfinity/Comcast: details on free hotspots at wifi.xfinity.com

The Department of Education and individual school districts are planning to provide locations for wifi-enabled buses when they begin operations.