Should South Carolina request a waiver from assessments? Education officials want your input

The waiver would waive federally-required assessments for 2020-21.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina superintendent Molly Spearman is encouraging students, parents and educators to offer feedback on requesting a waiver from federally mandated assessments for the 2020-2021 school year.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has released an online survey for public input on requesting an assessment waiver to the United States Department of Education.

As required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the S.C. Department of Education must provide public notice and give an opportunity for public input on the waiver request.

The ESSA requires that states give end-of-year (or sometimes end-of-semester) tests to determine how schools, districts, and the state are doing in terms of students meeting proficiency in state standards. In addition, both the ESSA and the State require that the SCDE develop and publish report cards that rate schools and give information about assessment results and other important information.

It is critical that students, parents, educators, and anyone with a vested interest in our state’s K-12 public education system take a moment to offer their feedback on South Carolina’s waiver from federally mandated assessments for the 2020-2021 school year 👇 https://t.co/guTzFrsFZP — Molly Spearman (@Molly_Spearman) August 25, 2020

During the summer of 2020, the South Carolina General Assembly and the Governor passed Act 124, allowing SCDE to seek a waiver for 2020-21 federally-required assessments and related accountability requirements, including:

SC READY, grades 3-8 English language arts and mathematics;

SCPASS, grades 4 and 6 science;

End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests in Algebra 1, Biology 1, USHC, English 2, and English 1 (English 1 administered to specific students, as needed for accountability);

English learning proficiency exams (ACCESS for ELLs); and

All corresponding alternate assessments based on alternate achievement standards.