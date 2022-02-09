SC Department of Education, Technical College System announce $11.5 million partnership to expand learning programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A three year, $11.5 million partnership between the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Technical College System (SCTCS) creates a program to help to grow a high-tech skilled workforce in the state.
Aspects of the partnership will include "an expansion of career and technical education programs, adult education programs, and scholarships to high demand technical college programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
The $11.5 million investment is part of the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund and will be broken down into two programs in South Carolina:
The GED by 23 program has technical colleges working with local adult education programs and instructional staff to recruit individuals who did not complete their high school education and help them join the workforce in a targeted area while obtaining a GED or high school diploma. The program has been allocated $3.5 million to cover tuition and fees for eligible participants. In order to qualify for free tuition, adult education students must complete a high school diploma, GED, or complete two sections of the GED and be part of an integrated education and training career pathway during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 (July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023) academic years.
The Career and Technical Education program will be funded $8 million over three years, allowing five technical colleges to partner with 23 surrounding school districts to offer new and strengthen existing dual enrollment programs aligned with industry needs. Dual enrollment programs allow high school student to complete college coursework and credits while still in high school through classroom instruction, hands-on experience, mentoring, industry visits and paid internships. The participating technical colleges are:
- Central Carolina Technical College: partners with Clarendon 2, Clarendon 4, Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter school districts; $1,599,976 will go to increase the number of students graduating high school with college credits and/or a certificate in recognized technical areas
- Northeastern Technical College: partners with Chesterfield, Dillon, and Marlboro school districts; $999,869 will provide academic credit upon successful passing of industry certification examinations
- Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: partners with Calhoun and Orangeburg school districts; $1,600,000 to increase the number of students entering the workforce or who transition into four-year college or university by providing licensure and credentialing assistance
- Piedmont Technical College: partners with Abbeville, Clinton, Edgefield, Greenwood 50, Greenwood 51, Greenwood 52, Laurens 55, McCormick, Newberry, and Saluda school districts, and the SC Governor's School for Agriculture; $1,600,000 to advance equity in Career and Technical Education (CTE) and postsecondary pathway participation. Make CTE and technical dual enrollment pathways more available to underserved populations through advising, career exploration, and services
- Technical College of the Lowcountry: partners with Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper school districts; $1,600,000 to grow sustainable dual enrollment programs and increase CTE dual enrollment programming