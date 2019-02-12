GREENWOOD, S.C. — A second school district in South Carolina wants to change to a year-round calendar.

The Greenwood County District 50 School Board approved the calendar change last month to start at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

The Greenwood Index-Journal reports the calendar greatly shortens the summer break but also includes at least a two-week break every nine weeks.

State Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown said McCormick County schools are the only other district in South Carolina operating year-round, but several individual schools have similar calendars.

Brown says the agency has heard from several other districts considering the change as they seek community input.

Greenwood County District 50 will need approval from the state to make the calendar change.

