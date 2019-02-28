COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said a Sumter School Board decision to reopen a school upset her and undermined progress in the district.

Spearman said the February decision is why she declared a fiscal emergency earlier this week.

“This undermining of that progress has really upset me and upset folks in the community. So, I'm just thankful that there is a route the legislature has given us to intervene at this point,” Spearman said on Thursday.

South Carolina’s highest-ranking education official said the district had been doing well, since being placed on fiscal caution.

The state put Sumter School District under fiscal caution in March of 2018, according to a press release Spearman’s office sent on Wednesday.

The caution status began because Sumter did not have a month of operating expenses in reserve funds, which is required under state law.

“To go from $100,000 in your reserve fund to $8 million in two years is almost unheard of, so we really applaud the efforts and were very proud of what was happening. That's why this is so intriguing as to why the District Board would revert to old ways when they were making such progress,” Spearman said about the District’s recent work to increase financial stability.

Spearman pointed to a Board decision, made in February, to reopen Mayewood Middle school as the cause for her fiscal emergency declaration.

Mayewood was closed last year and consolidated with R.E. Davis Elementary. Together, the schools turned into R.E. Davis College Preparatory Academy, located at R.E. Davis.

In emails, the S.C. Department of Education says the re-opening would cost more than $5 million in the next three years. $1.565 million to re-open by 2020, and an additional $3.25 by 2022, according to the Department.

The Department continued that Sumter School District posted a $4.4 million deficit and $106,449 reserve account balance three years ago.

Spearman claims their numbers show the District cannot reopen the school and increase it’s savings account to the state-mandated minimum at the same time.

“We called for a meeting, the superintendent and financial officers came with several of the board members to show us what that move-how it would affect their recovery plan, and they were unable to show us that they could meet the 12 million by the end of next year,” Spearman told WLTX.

She continued that she didn’t know why the decision to reopen was made, but urged them not to follow through.

“I would hope that they would vote and reverse their decision and get back on the plan that had been serving them so well,” Spearman said, referencing the Board’s planned meeting for Thursday night.

Earlier Thursday, the Sumter School District and Board said they would not comment until after their meeting, scheduled for Thursday night.

The S.C. Department of Education is also reviewing the District’s handling of money set aside for special education.

The funding was too low in 2016 and available funds from the state helped increase the funding in 2017, but Spearman said that funding would not be available next year.

Under federal law, school districts are not allowed to decrease special education funding from the year before, according to Superintendent Spearman. She said that is what happened in Sumter in 2016.

Also, Spearman said the District was counting on increased state education funding from this year’s budget, yet to pass at the Statehouse, along with a tax trade program from the Attorney General.

However, Spearman said neither one of those funding options was guaranteed and the current Statehouse budget proposal does not include the increased funding. She added that the proposed education bill does increase teacher pay, which would add an additional cost to all Districts, including Sumter.