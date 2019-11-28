The advocacy group SC for ED has given a deadline for their legislative agenda.

According to a post on their website, the group has an eight point legislative agenda that they believe is an "honorable deal" and are setting March 17, 2020 as the deadline for the adoption of legislation to address their agenda.

Their agenda is as follows:

INCREASE SALARY 5% and add salary steps to year 2028. Based on projections from Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, the group says this would cost about $245 million.

PASS H.3215--Teachers' Freedom of Speech Act. The bill, according to SC for ED, would protect teachers from retaliation and resolves to support respect for teacher voice and professional expertise.

REDUCE TESTING. Mandate that the State Department of Education and the Education oversight committee apply for a flexibility waiver to reduce testing and to increase options for students to demonstrate mastery.

REDEFINE AND RESTRICT THE EDUCATION OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE. Transform the Education Oversight Committee into a financial oversight committee that monitors how state funds are spent in SC school districts and at the State Department of Education. Require the EOC to relocate member positions to include three current public school teachers.

LIMIT CLASS SIZE. Mandate class size caps to no more than 18 in K-5, 22 in grades 6-8 and 25 in grades 9-12 for all classes The maximum teacher load should not exceed 150 students.

TRANSFORM READ TO SUCCEED ACT. Focus efforts to improve reading at the K-2 level, reallocate funding to support researched based interventions and reduce excessive testing requirements for students.

PROVIDE MORE TEACHER WORKDAYS. Revise the law so only two days may be designated to collegial professional development. The other eight days should be mandated by the state as unencumbered workdays.

MODIFY SCHOOL UNIFORM YEAR START DATE. Students cannot return to school prior to the first Monday of August.

The 'Ides of March Deadline Proclamation' reads as follows.

"We the over 30,000 members of SC for ED, believe that our eight-point Legislative Agenda is that honorable deal. Pursuant to this, we are setting March 17, 2020 as the deadline for adoption of legislation to address our Legislative Agenda. We wish to work without political leaders to make this goal a reality. However, we must stress that failure to achieve this goal by March 17, 2020 will leave our members no choice but to respond accordingly to the failures of our South Carolina government to offer its teachers, past, present and future, an honorable deal. "