COLUMBIA, S.C. — Both before and after the election of General Robert Caslen as the University of South Carolina's new president, state lawmakers are working on changes to the Board of Trustees.

Proposed Senate bill 798 would reduce the number of trustees at USC to 11. Currently, the Board has 20 voting members.

The Governor, State Superintendent of Education, and President of the Greater University of South Carolina Alumni Association would remain on the Board. They'd serve alongside seven trustees representing the seven congressional districts and a Governor's appointee, according to the proposed bill.

You can read the bill in its entirety, here.

The seven trustees representing congressional districts would serve in staggered four-year terms beginning July 1, 2020, if the bill is approved.

The bill is set to be debated in a Senate hearing on August 20th.

S.798 is not the only bill being considered at the State House.

House Minority Leader and Democrat Todd Rutherford tweeted in recent weeks that he was going to introduce a bill to remove Governor Henry McMaster, and future governors, from the USC Board.

Rutherford could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Across the aisle and chamber, Lexington County Republican Senator Katrina Shealy said she plans on getting students a vote on university and college boards.

When reached over the phone Friday, Shealy said she would be meeting with students from across the state in coming weeks.

Her research and legal staffs are working on a draft bill that would "reasonably" add a student board vote to any state-supported university or college.

However, due to existing limitations, it's unclear if Clemson University would have to comply to the bill if it passed, according to Shealy.

Shealy said she plans on pre-filing the bill before lawmakers return in January of 2020.

Both Rutherford and Shealy's bills come after the controversial election of General Caslen. S.798 had been introduced before Caslen's election.