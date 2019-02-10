COLUMBIA, S.C. — Report cards have been posted and this time it's the schools that are getting graded.

The South Carolina Department of Education released school district and state report cards.

Across the state more than two-thirds of school districts scored higher or kept the same rating when compared to this time last year and only 17 percent of schools received a lower rating.

Schools receive descriptive overall ratings of Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, and Unsatisfactory, based on a 100-point scale.

In the Midlands, multiple school districts including Calhoun, Orangeburg consolidated school district, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington One, Richland One and Two and Lexington-Richland Five all received excellent ratings.

There were also several charter schools that received excellent marks.

The 2018-2019 report cards also contain school level local, state, and federal per pupil expenditure data, the first report cards to contain this information as part of a new federal requirement.

EXCELLENT RATING:

Calhoun County:

-Sandy Run Middle School

Charter Institute at Erskine :

-Gray Collegiate Academy

Fairfield County:



-Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science

-Kelly Miller Elementary

Kershaw County:

-Bethune Elementary School

-Lugoff-Elgin Middle School

Lexington One:

-Lake Murray Elementary

-Lexington High School

-Meadow Glen Elementary

-Midway Elementary School

-Red Bank Elementary School

-River Bluff High School

Orangeburg County:

-Lockett Elementary School

-OCSD5 High School for Health Professions

-Elloree Elementary

Richland One:

-Brennen Elementary School

-Brockman Elementary School

-Crayton Middle School

-Dreher High School

-Rosewood Elementary School

-Satchel Ford Elementary School

Richland Two:

-Blythewood High School

-Blythewood Middle School

-E. L. Wright Middle School

-Forest Lake Elementary Nasa Explorer School

-Lake Carolina Elementary Upper

-Langford Elementary School

-Longleaf Middle School

-Muller Road Middle School

-Summit Parkway Middle School

Lexington-Richland Five:

-Chapin High School

-Chapin Middle School

-Dutch Fork High School

-Dutch Fork Middle School

-Lake Murray Elementary

-Spring Hill High School

Newberry County:

-Mid-Carolina Middle School

-Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School

South Carolina Public Charter School District:

-East Point Academy

-Green Charter School of the Midlands

Sumter County:

-Hillcrest Middle School

You can see the complete report for all districts and schools across the state online

