SC schools finalizing academic recovery plans to boost student learning after pandemic losses

COLUMBIA, S.C. — School districts across the state are now finalizing plans to get students back on track after state education leaders say students are two to three months behind on average in English Language Arts and math due to the pandemic.

Many schools are focusing on intense summer learning programs, according to the S.C. Department of Education, which is requiring the plans be completed by Friday.

Richland One School District Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said their plan will feature programing to strengthen the fundamentals and enrich those at all learning levels.

“Very robust summer programing frankly in all grade levels,” Dr. Witherspoon said. “Get students that have been identified caught up and moving close to where they need to be… so as the students transition into the fall, those learnings can be built on in an even more targeted and intense model.”

The Orangeburg County School District says their plan includes learning opportunities for all grade levels with support in core subjects like English and math. They’re also planning to offer additional educational opportunities for career and technical subjects like welding and culinary arts.

“We’re embedding STEM experiences or engineering experiences, hands on opportunities for students. In our middle schools we are focusing on writing programs,” Dr. Andress Carter-Sims, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, said. “So, there’s just a plethora of programs that are available to our students.”

In the fall, Carter-Sims said they plan to implement district-wide benchmark testing to ensure progress and implementation of new learning strategies for students who are behind. They’re also planning enrichment programs to help those learning at grade-level continue to excel.

“Not just testing them and moving on. We’re going to analyze that data and devise a prescription in order to meet the individual needs of every single student,” Carter-Sims said.

Both say parents can help.

“Do send your students to our summer programing and at the same time, reinforce some of those things,” Dr. Witherspoon said. “Have those conversations, ‘Hey what’d you learn today? Tell me about it.’”

In a statement to News 19, The School District of Newberry County said it’s “currently in the process of completing the required Academic Recovery Plan for the State Dept. of Education. We will share the plan once completed and approved."