Multiple SC schools damaged in viral Tik Tok challenge

Tik Tok is now removing content associated with the trend and asking users to "please be kind to your schools and teachers."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's happening all over the country.

The 'Devious Lick' social media challenge is leading schools to be damaged and, in some cases, costing thousands in repairs.

Multiple South Carolina districts have already been affected including Sumter, Lexington School District's One and Three, and Kershaw County.

Richland School District Two says more than half of its middle and high schools have been damaged by a small number of students seeking social media fame.

"We’ve seen a hand dryer ripped off the wall…Trashing the bathroom. Toilet paper everywhere," Chief Operations Officer Will Anderson said. "The sheer volume of soap dispensers is probably the biggest thing. In one school alone last week, it was 24 ripped off the wall and thrown wherever or stolen.”

The focus has been mainly on bathrooms.

“Schools are trying to do all they can to have more supervision," Anderson said. "(Students will) see the harsh repercussions to that and they, hopefully they won’t do it again.”

Tik Tok is now removing content associated with the trend and redirecting searchers to their community guidelines, tweeting, in part, ".... Please be kind to your schools and teachers."

We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL. We're removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers. pic.twitter.com/mIFtsYwFRb — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 15, 2021

Anderson hopes the move will lead to fewer incidents.

"If they don’t have a platform to show that, then I think that’s going to really, hopefully deter this behavior," Anderson said.

Until then, it's cleaning up thousands of dollars in damages as they work to hold those responsible accountable.