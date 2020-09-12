x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Education

Court again nixes SC governor's private school pandemic aid plan

The program would have spent $32 million on a series of grants to go toward private or parochial schools.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Supreme Court has again rejected Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to spend $32 million in federal coronavirus relief on tuition grants for private schools.

RELATED: Governor McMaster grants private schools $32 million

The justices ruled unanimously that the governor's decision to use federal CARES Act money in this way “constitutes the use of public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions," in violation of the South Carolina Constitution. 

RELATED: SC Supreme Court hears arguments over governor putting money toward private schools

The federal CARES Act money flowed from Congress, with more than $48 million allocated to the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. McMaster decided that two-thirds of this money should support private schooling.

RELATED: SC Supreme Court rules governor can't use public money for private schools