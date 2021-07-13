South Carolina State University's permanent president named

He had nine months of on-the-job training filling the gap ever since being named acting president on July 13, 2021, and the interim president a month later.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The next official president of South Carolina State will be a familiar face to those currently enrolled there.

The university announced on Thursday that its board of trustees had voted unanimously to name interim president Alexander Conyers to the full position as the university's 13th leader.

“I am both humbled and excited about today’s vote by the Board of Trustees to name me president of SC State University,” Conyers said in Thursday's announcement.

The presidential search committee made the recommendation on April 21. Conyers had nine months of on-the-job training filling the gap ever since being named acting president on July 13, 2021, and the interim president a month later on Aug. 25.

Congratulations to our 13th President Col. Alexander Conyers! pic.twitter.com/Yelr3OJBHx — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) April 28, 2022

Conyers may also be a familiar face to alums as he is also a graduate of South Carolina State who returned after a career in the U.S. Army. He initially held the position of vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives before taking on the role of acting president.

"When I set foot on this campus as a student in 1986, I had no idea I would one day sit in the president’s chair carrying out the legacy established by the exceptional leaders who built SC State into the dynamic institution we know and love today,” Conyers said in a statement provided by S.C. State.