SC State updates its COVID-19 safety protocols for students

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University on Wednesday issued updated health and safety as COVID-19 surges in the state and students return for the fall semester.

Here's a rundown of the updated guidelines.

Pre-Arrival COVID-19 Testing Requirements

Officials say students must be free of any COVID-19 symptoms and upload negative test results seven days prior to returning to campus:

New students, who will check in on August 12 should have tested no earlier than Aug. 5. Returning students, who will check in on August 13, should have tested no earlier than Aug. 6.

Residential students who arrive on campus without submitting negative test results within the required timeframe will NOT be allowed to check into the residence halls, according to school officials.

COVID-19 testing will be available on campus Monday through Friday. Students should upload their testing records into the Brooks Health Center Portal.

Residential Guidelines

School officials say Residence Life and Housing guidelines have been established to mitigate the risk of contracting and transmitting all variants of the novel coronavirus while living in the residence halls:

Specific residence halls are designated to isolate students who test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Students who leave the isolation hall prior to being released by health center staff, will be sanctioned unless they sign the COVID-19 Residence Life Sign-Out Form.

Students living in residence halls will not be allowed to have off-campus guests.

Residential students will be required to test for COVID-19 weekly.

Here are our updated health and safety guidelines for the Fall 2021 semester. See the graphic below and click the link... Posted by SC State University on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Face Masks and Cloth Coverings

Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are strongly encouraged for all students inside all campus buildings except in residence hall rooms, dining hall facilities and outdoors.

Students have the option to wear their own masks or cloth face coverings, as long as they cover the nose and mouth fully.

Officials say the school will be distributing face coverings to all students.

COVID-19 Vaccination

While SC State says it will not require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine, the administration strongly encourages all students to get vaccinated for their own safety and to decrease risk to the campus community. Students who have completed full vaccination should upload their vaccine records into the Brooks Health Center Portal.

In addition, the university will offer free vaccination clinics on campus in the coming weeks for students, employees and the public, two of which are already scheduled:

Saturday, Aug. 14: Pfizer – Smith Hammond Middleton Gymnasium, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pfizer – Smith Hammond Middleton Gymnasium, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson - KW Green Student Center, 10 a.m. -3 p.m.