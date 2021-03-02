Applications now being accepted for SC State Fair scholarships

$6,000 academic awards offered to high school seniors attending South Carolina colleges, universities and learning institutions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The application process for the South Carolina State Fair's Ride of Your Life Scholarship Program is officially open.

Fifty $6,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors across the state and must be used at a South Carolina university, college, or institution.

The scholarship funds will be paid out at $1,500 a year over four years -- students pursuing two-year degrees will receive $1,500 per year over a two-year period -- and may cover tuition or other educational expenses such as on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application.

Scholarship applications must be completed online at scstatefair.org by March 15. The State Fair Scholars will be notified in mid-May.

Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

“Education is the fair’s mission, and we feel strongly it is of utmost importance to continue our scholarship program this year, even though the pandemic greatly affected the SC State Fair in 2020.” said State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith. “We know that students will need extra funding for college more than ever.”

Prospective scholars or parents can get additional information at scstatefair.org or by contacting Betsy Cooper at betsyc@scstatefair.org or 803-799-3387, ext. 110.