Duke Energy gives $150K in nuclear scholarships to SC State

South Carolina State University says the money will provide about 15 scholarships over three years in its nuclear engineering program.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Duke Energy is giving a historically Black South Carolina university $150,000 in scholarships to help train and educate new nuclear engineers.

South Carolina State University says that money will provide about 15 scholarships over three years in its nuclear engineering program.

The university says it is the only undergraduate one of its kind in the state.