SC State freshman get a jump start on college

About 200 incoming freshman got a chance to look around and get familiar with their new home away from home.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University first-year students are getting a head start on the college experience before school starts in August.

"I was kind of nervous about completing the financial aid, admission, and housing," said Joesph Gallentine, SC State University Freshman.

"I want to get to know the environment and places so that I won't be lost on my first day," said Christina Jones, SC State Freshman.

"These students here committed between February to April," explained Dr. Diane Bruce, SC State University's Retention Manger. "They Committed to South Carolina State University. We're saying thank you, and why wait for August when you already committed."

Dr. Bruce says the school is expected to help more than 200 new students with financial aid, housing, student accounts, and ids at the bulldog-ready event.

"I'm very nervous," expressed Jones. "If you're not nervous, you're not learning anything."

Jones says she is getting a taste of college life before she graduates from Clover High School Thursday evening. Her family says it will be different with one less person in the house, as Jones is experiencing this next step in adulthood at her parent's alma mater.