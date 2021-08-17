SC State postpones start of fall semester

Classes will start Monday, August 23, to allow more time for additional safety protocols

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Citing the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, SC State University officials have decided to postpone the beginning of the fall semester until Monday, August 23, 2021.

Classes were to begin on Wednesday, August 18, but the extra three days will allow time for faculty and staff to prepare in the event classes need to shift to a virtual learning format and it will give maintenance crews time to implement increased sanitation measures on campus.

“As the university steps up its response to this pandemic, we will do all we can to encourage students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated if they have not done so already,” Acting President Alexander Conyers said. “I have authorized the implementation of campus-wide incentives designed to encourage members of our campus community to receive the vaccine.”

Leadership at SC State has encouraged all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and to wear masks inside campus buildings. Students living in on-campus facilities will be required to be tested for the virus on a weekly basis