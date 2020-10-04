ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University announced on Friday it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to confer degrees upon graduates of the class of 2020.

The decision comes following the onset of the global Coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in national and statewide policies aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

"These are unprecedented times," said university President James E. Clark. "This pandemic has forced us to live in a different way. That includes changing the ways we do everything, including our university events. Given that we don't know when the virus threat will be over in our area and given the series of executive orders set forth by our governor, we have decided to conduct our Commencement ceremony virtually."

University leaders have not yet set a date for the virtual graduation, which is expected to honor bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree recipients.

"We understand that a graduation ceremony is more than just important to our seniors and their families. It's an event that is looked forward to and cherished," said Student Government Association President Julie Sainyo. "We have worked hard and the university is without a doubt aware of that. We will have our time to walk across the stage and claim our victory. We will continue to see the positive in this negative course of events. We will stay positive, stay safe, adhere to social distancing guidelines and continue to fight the good fight as only a Bulldog knows how. I am beyond proud of the Class of 2020," said Sainyo.

The university says it is now focused on planning and logistics for a virtual celebration that will be memorable for graduates and their families.