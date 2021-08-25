Interim president named at South Carolina State University

Col. Alexander Conyers will serve as SC States University's interim president

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Army retired Colonel Alexander Conyers has been appointed by the South Carolina State University board of trustees to become the new interim president for SC State.

"It has been properly moved, and second that we move acting president Conyers to the interim standards until further action is taken," said Rodney C. Jenkins, SC State University Board of Trustee's Chairman.

"The new position to me means the board has decided to place an additional trust and confidence in my abilities to lead the university in this critical period," explained Col. Alexander Conyers.

The 12 to 1 decision came during Wednesday's special called board meeting.

South Carolina State University's new interim president says his continued focus is on student recruitment and retention.

Conyers, an SC State alumnus served as VP for strategic alliances and initiatives in May, had been acting president since July 13.

"I've been myself for the last 45 days," expressed Col. Alexander. "I don't plan on doing anything differently other than providing the best leadership I can for this university. This year, we welcomed the largest freshman class since 2016. The goal now is to revamp our retention process to keep those students at school. Then this time next year, we bring in a larger group of freshmen."