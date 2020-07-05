ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Thursday, S.C. State University officials announced details surrounding its virtual graduation for the Class of 2020 in May.

The virtual spring Commencement ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.

The university says it will confer degrees to nearly 400 graduates, and each graduate will be honored by having their name announced as their photo appears on the screen.

U.S. Rep. and SC State alumnus James E. Clyburn will deliver a pre-recorded Commencement address.

Officials say information on how to access the virtual ceremony will be announced on Tuesday, May 26. Graduation will be available for viewing for one year following the initial virtual broadcast.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical spring Commencement was postponed to ensure the health and safety of graduates, their families, friends and the university community, according to school officials.

School officials say graduates will be invited to participate in a physical Commencement ceremony at a later date, in the safest way possible.

Officials say the class of 2020 will be addressed by someone who has walked the grounds they have, and is continuing to triumph in the feat of earning a degree from SC State University.

"I am where I am today, in large measure, because of the experiences and relationships I had during my time as a student on the campus of South Carolina State," Clyburn said. "I encourage all this year's graduates to hold fast to (your) dreams and develop a vision that guides your life and enables you to help make the greatness of this country accessible and affordable for all."

Clyburn, the Majority Whip, is the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Sumter native previously served in the post from 2007 to 2011 and served as assistant Democratic leader from 2011 to 2019. He currently serves as the chairman of the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

"This is a special graduating class that will always be remembered as the students who completed their degrees in spite of the global COVID -19 pandemic, a sudden move to remote learning, along with many other challenges," said university Provost Dr. Learie B. Luke.