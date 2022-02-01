x
Education

Essay contest offers high school juniors, seniors chance to win MacBook Air, $1,000

Students are asked to write an essay about an African American with ties to South Carolina who has been an inspiration in their lives.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and Dominion Energy are encouraging high school juniors and seniors in the state to enter the Strong Men & Women in SC History essay contest for a chance to win an Apple MacBook Air and $1,000 for their school.

The essay contest, now in it's second year, builds on the SCDE's South Carolina African American History Calendar honoring prominent African Americans in the state. Students are asked to compose a 500-word essay about an African American with ties to South Carolina who has been an inspiration in their lives and how that person has impacted individuals and communities in the state.

There will be five regional winners -- one each from the Midlands, Upstate, Lowcountry, Pee Dee and Central Savannah River Area (CSRA).

Each entrant must be a high school junior or senior at a public or private high school in South Carolina. Home-schoolers with an active, dues-paying membership to a home schooling association are also eligible. The $1,000 school award can be applied to a home schooling association.

Essay contest timeline:

  • Deadline for entries is March 1
  • Judging will take place March 2 – April 3
  • Winners will be notified in late April

Learn more and enter the essay contest by visiting scafricanamerican.com/2022-student-writing-contest/.

