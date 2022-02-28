Masks no longer required on state school buses, SC Dept. of Education says

While the state education department has eliminated its mask requirement, local school districts have discretion to require masks on buses.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is no longer requiring the use of masks on state-owned school buses. The move comes after recent updates to the guidance for K-12 schools from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC announced on February 25, 2022 that “it is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require that people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs. CDC is making this change to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.”