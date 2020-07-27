SC for Ed rallies today for virtual return to classrooms

Motorcade march from EdVenture/SC State Museum to State House in Columbia protests McMaster's call for in-person teaching

COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC for Ed, an advocacy group for public school teachers, administrators and parents, is holding a rally Monday afternoon to push for a virtual return to classrooms this fall rather than in-person teaching in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group's #virtualuntilsafe rally is a "protest Governor McMaster's continued assault on public education and the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and staff" in South Carolina schools.

Participants are urged to meet at Edventure/SC State Museum on Gervais Street with the actual rally beginning at 2 p.m. Drivers will take a route that includes the Governor's Mansion and the State House on Main Street, making loops from 2-4 p.m.

Most recently, SC for Ed criticized McMaster's call for a return to five-day-a-week in-person classroom instruction as an option for the beginning of the school year in the wake of the coronavirus. Teachers want a virtual option until they say they feel safe returning to the classroom. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state remain high -- DHEC reports since July 21 have been over 1,000 new confirmed cases daily.

School districts in South Carolina were to have filed opening plans with the Board of Education for approval last week.

#virtualuntilsafe route directions:

Turn right onto Hampton Street (one way street).

Merge over to the far left lane.

Take a left onto Gadsden Street. The Governor's Mansion complex begins at the corner of Laurel Street and Gadsden Street.

Take a right onto Calhoun Street (blinking yellow light).

Take a right onto Lincoln Street (the front of the Governor's Mansion is on your right).

Take a left onto Laurel Street.

Take a right onto Sumter Street. Continue on Sumter for 8 blocks.

Take a right onto Pendleton Street (back of the State House).

Take a right onto Assembly Street.

Take a right onto Gervais Street. Parade ends here, but feel free to make this loop as many times as you feel like.