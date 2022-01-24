Lexington District 2 school bus catches fire Monday morning, no injuries reported

GASTON, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Service (LCFS) reported a Lexington School District Two school bus caught fire Monday morning while on its regular route in Gaston, South Carolina.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 400 block of Wayne Street in Gaston. The engine compartment of the school bus caught fire.
Twenty-six students on the bus were evacuated and no injuries were reported. Parents were notified and students were able to continue on to Congaree and Wood Elementary schools where they were checked out by the school nurse before being released to classrooms.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.