Midlands school districts begin to plan for teacher vaccinations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina teachers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B, which begins on Monday, March 8.

School staff join the roughly 2.7 million other South Carolinians now eligible under vaccination phase 1B, beginning Monday.

According to State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, each school district was asked to provide a vaccination plan ahead of the announcement.

Below are the updated plans for school districts in the Midlands.

Richland School District One

Richland One announced it's transition to five day in-person instruction on Feb. 26.

According to an update from the district, they have finalized a plan to vaccinate all staff on March 12 and March 13.

The district has made Friday, March 12 an asynchronous learning day to allow as many staff to be vaccinated as possible.

Richland School District Two

Richland School District Two announced it would transition into Phase 3 on March 22. This phase has students in all grades learning in-person five days a week. More information about Phase 3 can be found here.

Richland Two is partnering with Providence Health to hold vaccine clinics for staff to received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

First doses and second doses will be administered by school nurses. The vaccine clinics will be a drive-through format on March 25 and 26, and April 15 and 16, according to Richland Two.

According to the district, more than 2,600 employees have completed the district’s Required Information for VAMS form indicating they plan on or are interested in receiving the vaccine. Providence Health will use this information to develop a plan for the clinics.

Lexington-Richland 5

According to the latest update, the district said they’re partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and plan to offer the shots to staff on e-learning days. The date(s) will be announced once confirmed with MUSC.

“School District Five will be able to offer one location with scheduled appointments on an assigned day where the vaccine will be administered by our school nurses,” District Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton said in a statement.

School District of Newberry County

Leaders said they’re working with a local provider and awaiting specifics on when the vaccinations will be available for employees.

Kershaw County School

Leaders say they’ll be working with Kershaw Health to vaccinate the close to 900 teachers interested.

Sumter School District

The district said they were working with Prisma Health.