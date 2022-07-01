South Carolina grant helps Kershaw County bring SROs to all district schools

Superintendent Shane Robbins said it was a necessary precaution to have in order to help keep students safe.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County is making history to keep kids safe as officials now report that all campuses in the county's district now have school resource officers.

The plan came when Superintendent Shane Robbins and Sheriff Lee Boan applied for a grant from the state to help fund the officers.

"It allowed us to hire two additional SROs in our school district," he said. "For us, that was the final two individuals that we needed so that we have one SRO assigned to every one of our locations."

Robbins said it was a necessary precaution to have in order to help keep students safe.

"No one expects or can forecast when there may be a violent situation can occurring," Robbins said. "It felt like it was essential, you know, to be able to do that in each of our locations."

He added this should help put minds to ease especially for parents who might be concerned for their students.

"There are some parents that have encouraged it, you know, do we have this, you know, police presence in our schools?" Robbins said.

It's something Robbins also hopes will bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, adding it's a great opportunity to expose kids at a young age to law enforcement.

He added that there is no direct situation or increase in violence that led to the decision.