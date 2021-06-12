The grant was provided to Communities in Schools in South Carolina to help students coming back after the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some local schools in the Midlands are getting some financial help thanks to a TEGNA grant.

Communities in Schools is a non-profit in the Midlands that looks to provide emotional and social support for students.

TEGNA granted the non-profit a $5,000 donation, along with two other non-profits.

Latasha Tate, Regional Director for Communities in Schools of South Carolina, said the money will be used to help provide help with education and behavioral issues.

Principal Jamie Brunson says this money will be vital to help students. Brunson adds, "Seeing our students come back to school in full force, you can see they are a little different, some of them were at home for almost twenty months,".

He believes this money will be able to add to that support and will help his students tremendously.

To see the other TEGNA Foundation Grant click here.