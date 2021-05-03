Midlands schools kick off Teacher Appreciation Week

Fairfield County schools kicked off Teacher Appreciation Week by bringing awareness to mental health.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off on May 3, and after the changes the pandemic has brought to the classroom, schools are working to ensure that their educators know they care.

The month of May is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Fairfield Central High School began celebrating their teachers with "Mental Well-Being" Monday.

"It has been a challenge for a lot of teachers. It has been a challenge for me as well. Just trying to navigate through that new normal when it comes to education," said Stephanie Vincent, business and computer science teacher.

The teacher says just like everything else, the pandemic has taken a toll on educators. Finding new ways to keep students engaged is one of the biggest issues, but with help from parents they have made it work.

Vincent added, "We've learned how to reach our students. We've learned the importance of communication with our students and with our parents."

School principal Dr. Tracie Swilley says that is important that educators practice self-care so they can continue to educate students.

"That dual modality takes a load on our teachers and they have done it with fidelity," said Dr. Swilley. "They have pushed through hard days but we want them to also know it is not a stigma to say I don't like this, this is not fun, this is not what I signed up to do."

Swilley says they have resources available at all times for staff. Counseling services, and an open door policy to allow staff to be able to talk to someone.

"Actually seeing people say thank you, or saying we appreciate you, is heartwarming for us," added Vincent.

Other schools in the area are asking parents to reach out to their child's teacher this week and let them know how much they are appreciated.