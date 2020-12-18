SC State University receives $1 million from TikTok

The $10 million gift is part of TikTok's support of healthcare workers and students of color who are pursuing careers in medicine and the healthcare field.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is one of ten historically black colleges and universities awarded $1 million by China-based video-sharing social media service, TikTok.

The $10 million gift is being awarded as a part of TikTok's nationwide commitment to support healthcare workers and students of color who are pursuing careers in medicine and the healthcare field.

TikTok's Health Heroes Relief Fund was established this year as a part of a broader initiative to support front-line medical workers, educators and local communities deeply affected by the global crisis.

"Health care workers are the heroes of the global pandemic, and deserving heroes within the TikTok community," said Belinda Frazier, Head of Culture and Diversity for TikTok North America. "The TikTok Health Heroes Relief Fund was created to support their efforts and we are honored to be able to continue our commitment to the health care community. We believe the next generation of health heroes should be reflective of the world around us and we are proud to support medical and health education programs that serve Black, Latinx and Indigenous students."

According to the Harvard Business Review, African Americans make up 13 percent of the U.S. population; but only four percent of U.S. doctors and less than seven percent of medical students across the nation are African American.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased need for healthcare professionals across the globe. The $1 million in scholarship funds will help ensure that students have access to exceptional education in the health fields offered at SC State University.