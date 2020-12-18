SC State University receives $1 million from TikTok

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is one of ten historically black colleges and universities awarded $1 million by China-based video-sharing social media service, TikTok.
The $10 million gift is being awarded as a part of TikTok's nationwide commitment to support healthcare workers and students of color who are pursuing careers in medicine and the healthcare field.
TikTok's Health Heroes Relief Fund was established this year as a part of a broader initiative to support front-line medical workers, educators and local communities deeply affected by the global crisis.
"Health care workers are the heroes of the global pandemic, and deserving heroes within the TikTok community," said Belinda Frazier, Head of Culture and Diversity for TikTok North America. "The TikTok Health Heroes Relief Fund was created to support their efforts and we are honored to be able to continue our commitment to the health care community. We believe the next generation of health heroes should be reflective of the world around us and we are proud to support medical and health education programs that serve Black, Latinx and Indigenous students."
According to the Harvard Business Review, African Americans make up 13 percent of the U.S. population; but only four percent of U.S. doctors and less than seven percent of medical students across the nation are African American.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased need for healthcare professionals across the globe. The $1 million in scholarship funds will help ensure that students have access to exceptional education in the health fields offered at SC State University.
"We are grateful for this very generous gift from TikTok," said SC State University President James E. Clark. "As an HBCU located in the rural South, we are mindful of the extraordinary need for healthcare professionals in a market where the number of African Americans with serious health disparities continue to tax our healthcare systems. This gift will allow SC State to continue to train bright men and women to fill the health disparity gaps in the region, state and nation, through our research in cancer disparities and other critical areas."