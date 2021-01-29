SC State to resume in-person classes on February 8

While face-to-face instruction will resume on Feb. 8, virtual instruction will continue in selected courses.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — SC State University will physically return to classrooms on campus on February 8. The university says it will engage in dual delivery of instruction by resuming face-to-face instruction, as well as continuing some virtual instruction.

Since the Spring semester began on January 4, students continued to work remotely; a decision the university made last fall after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A small group of students returned to campus on January 4 but continued to work from their residence halls and designated study areas with social distancing.

"We have taken every possible precaution to ensure that students and faculty return to a healthy university environment," said University President James E. Clark. "We were prepared for when the pandemic forced us to 100 percent remote delivery, but we also know how important it is to provide students with options that will allow them the best opportunity to succeed academically."

Officials say university faculty, students, and staff who have physically returned to campus must adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocol including wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, and not having gatherings.

Classrooms have been reconfigured in accordance with social distancing guidelines to reduce faculty-to-student ratios inside of classrooms.