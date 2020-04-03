COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate passed a major hurdle in their fight to improve education.

In a 41 to 4 vote, senators voted to approve a second reading of senate bill 419, otherwise known as the education reform bill.

Now, there will only be one final opportunity for senators to speak on the bill during the third reading, which is likely Thursday. However, Wednesday’s vote showed a super majority of senators approve the legislation in its current form and are ready for it to move forward.

The bill, which has been debated for eight weeks, makes a variety of changes to the state’s education system, including:

Eliminates some state mandated testing in elementary and middle school

Gives teachers $550 in compensation for purchasing supplies

State pays for first time teacher accreditation, up to $500

Statewide modified school start date centered around August 15

Summer reading camps for students K-2nd grade

Higher education scholarship opportunities for students trying to become teachers, and those using technical colleges

Senator Mike Fanning, (D) Fairfield, who has spent weeks trying to add hundreds of amendments to the bill, urged fellow senators to vote no on Wednesday. Fanning has said repeatedly the bill does not meet the needs of teachers in the state.

Other senators were more pleased with the version voted on Wednesday.

“I still contend that the biggest piece and most important piece of this bill is the ability to remove school board members that are failing our children. So, they’re chronically failing- the state superintendent, there’s a process in which she could enter in, take over the district, and remove those school board members. And quite frankly, I don’t think it’s so much the removal, but the threat of removal and I think that forces- it adds consequences to failure,” said lead sponsor and Republican Senator from Horry, Greg Hembree.

Hembree said he did not expect any major challenges to the bill on Thursday.

“It expands 4-year-old kindergarten to at risk students, public and private across the state, to the 17 districts who weren’t being covered. That is huge because early childhood is extremely important in this state. It gives teachers in elementary school a 30-minute unencumbered period of time,” added Senator Nikki Setzler, a Lexington Democrat.

Setzler said he knew of teachers for and against the bill. He and Hembree said education will continue to be a work in progress in the Senate.

Setzler continued, saying he also expected the bill to get a third reading Thursday, but would not rule out any potential changes or improvements.

The Senate returns at 11am on Thursday.